Forget the Premier League's millions, the EFL is football in its purest form and more than 1,000 games will be broadcast live this season for fans.

No one can squeeze all of those into their schedule but a regular fix of highlights should help to keep you across the biggest stories in all three divisions as well as how your favourite team are getting on.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch EFL highlights in 2025/26.

Read more: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV

Which channel are Championship, League One, and League Two highlights on?

ITV has won the rights to show EFL highlights on TV throughout the 2025/26 season.

The highlights show will be broadcast on ITV4 and ITVX on a range of devices.

Sky Sports will also show EFL highlights on its website and app shortly after the games conclude.

What time are Championship, League One, and League Two highlights on ITV?

The EFL highlights show will be aired at 9pm each Saturday night after rounds of matches.

Championship, League One, and League Two TV rights

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

NOW is essentially Sky Sports without a contract. You can buy a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

10 EFL games will be also be shown on ITV across the 2025/26 campaign as part of an agreement with the broadcaster.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.