Sidemen Charity Match line-ups: Confirmed Sidemen FC and YouTube All-Star teams
Your complete guide to the social media stars in the Sidemen Charity Match line-ups for 2023.
A sold-out London Stadium will play host to some of the biggest names on the internet for the latest edition of the Sidemen Charity Match this Saturday.
The footie fixture will see the Sidemen - KSI, W2S, Miniminter, Vikkstar123, Behzinga, Zerkaa and TBJZL - and a number of pals take on a YouTube All-Stars team featuring the likes of IShowSpeed and Mr Beast.
Sidemen FC ran out 8-7 winners in last year's match at The Valley, with Miniminter scoring a hat-trick, and the group will no doubt be eager to claim bragging rights once again.
They will be managed by F2 star Billy Wingrove, while Manchester United fan Mark Goldbridge is set to take his place in the opposite dugout for the YouTube All-Stars once again.
The line-ups for this year's match are taking shape - although more star names could always be announced - and the fantastic event is also set to include a half-time performance from rapper Aitch.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details you need to know about which social media personalities and internet stars will take part in the Sidemen Charity Match.
Who is playing in the Sidemen Charity Match?
The Sidemen Charity Match line-ups are forming, and more names could yet be added to the ranks ahead of the game.
Check out the Sidemen Charity Match line-ups, coaches, and managers as well as presenters and commentators.
Sidemen FC line-up
- KSI
- Miniminter
- W2S
- Vikkstar123
- Behzinga
- Zerkaa
- TBJZL
- Callux
- Lazarbeam
- Calfreezy
- Randolph
- Tareq
- JME
Sidemen FC manager
- Billy Wingrove
YouTube All-Stars line-up
- IShowSpeed
- Mr Beast
- xQc
- Danny Aarons
- Chandler Hallow
- Niko Omilana
- Max Fosh
- Kai Cenat
- Airrack
- AboFlah
- Chunkz
- ChrisMD
- Karl Jacobs
- Theo Baker
- WillNE
- Yung Filly
- JiDion
YouTube All-Stars manager
- Mark Goldbridge
Sidemen Charity Match commentators and presenters
There will be plenty of pre-game coverage, with Elz the Witch and Big Zuu on presenting duty. Spencer Owen and Stephen Tries will provide commentary of the match.
