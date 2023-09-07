Sidemen FC ran out 8-7 winners in last year's match at The Valley, with Miniminter scoring a hat-trick, and the group will no doubt be eager to claim bragging rights once again.

They will be managed by F2 star Billy Wingrove, while Manchester United fan Mark Goldbridge is set to take his place in the opposite dugout for the YouTube All-Stars once again.

The line-ups for this year's match are taking shape - although more star names could always be announced - and the fantastic event is also set to include a half-time performance from rapper Aitch.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details you need to know about which social media personalities and internet stars will take part in the Sidemen Charity Match.

Who is playing in the Sidemen Charity Match?

The Sidemen Charity Match line-ups are forming, and more names could yet be added to the ranks ahead of the game.

Check out the Sidemen Charity Match line-ups, coaches, and managers as well as presenters and commentators.

Sidemen FC line-up

KSI

Miniminter

W2S

Vikkstar123

Behzinga

Zerkaa

TBJZL

Callux

Lazarbeam

Calfreezy

Randolph

Tareq

JME

Sidemen FC manager

Billy Wingrove

YouTube All-Stars line-up

IShowSpeed

Mr Beast

xQc

Danny Aarons

Chandler Hallow

Niko Omilana

Max Fosh

Kai Cenat

Airrack

AboFlah

Chunkz

ChrisMD

Karl Jacobs

Theo Baker

WillNE

Yung Filly

JiDion

YouTube All-Stars manager

Mark Goldbridge

There will be plenty of pre-game coverage, with Elz the Witch and Big Zuu on presenting duty. Spencer Owen and Stephen Tries will provide commentary of the match.

