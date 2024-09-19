KSI is among the ringleaders of the group, with LazarBeam, Miniminter and MrBeast among the Sidemen players over the years, while IShowSpeed, Yung Filly and ChrisMD have represented their opposition.

The game has gone from strength to strength, being played at Southampton's St Mary's Stadium and Charlton's The Valley for three editions, before culminating in a sell-out 60,000 crowd at the London Stadium, home of West Ham United and the former Olympic Stadium, in 2023.

Therefore, it comes as a surprise that the game will not go ahead this year.

More like this

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about the lack of a Sidemen Charity Match in 2024.

Why is there no Sidemen Charity Match 2024?

Back in July 2024, KSI made the first noises that there wouldn't be a game hosted this year.

In a YouTube video replying to fans asking about which players could be involved in the future, he said: "I don't think there will be a Sidemen Charity Match this year.

"There definitely will be one next year, and it is going to be one of the biggest charity matches we have ever done. But yeah, I don't think we're doing one this year."

No reasons have been placed on record as to why the game will not take place, with stars seemingly staying quiet on the issue.

However, KSI's confirmation of a 2025 game suggests the Sidemen will work hard on a star-studded line-up with a longer timespan to bring the event together.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.