Sidemen Charity Match on TV 2022: Live stream, channel, teams and players
Check out how to watch the Sidemen Charity Match in 2022 including TV, live stream details and all the players involved.
The Sidemen Charity Match is set to attract some of the world's biggest YouTube names to London for a one-off football spectacle.
The Sidemen are a group of YouTube sensations who come together to produce a whole range of video content for their millions of adoring fans.
KSI is the most prominent member of the group and will lead Sidemen FC into battle this weekend at The Valley – home of Charlton Athletic.
A sell-out crowd of 27,000 fans will watch the Sidemen face a YouTube Allstars line-up, as they raise money for Campaign Against Living Miserably (40% split), Teenage Cancer Trust (40%), Rays of Sunshine (10%) and M7E (10%). You can donate via the official Sidemen FC site.
RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide to the Sidemen Charity Match including how to watch the tournament on TV and live stream.
When is Sidemen Charity Match on?
The one-off match takes place on Saturday 24th September 2022.
The kick-off time is 3pm and won't be interrupting any other football going on due to Charlton playing away in League One this weekend.
How to watch Sidemen Charity Match on TV and live stream
You can watch the Sidemen Charity Match live on YouTube via the official Sidemen channel.
Of course, this means you can tune in on any device capable of streaming from YouTube, including through Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Chromecast.
You can cast the feed to your TV from any suitable mobile device, or smart TVs usually come with a built-in YouTube app.
Sidemen Charity Match players and teams 2022
Sidemen FC
- KSI
- Behzinga
- Vikkstar123
- Zerkaa
- Miniminter
- TBJZL
- W2S
- Mr Beast
- Karl Jacobs
- ChrisMD
- Pieface
- JME
- Lazarbeam
- Manny
- Randolph
- Callux
- Calfreezy
YouTube Allstars
- Niko Omilana
- Yung Filly
- Cal the Dragon
- WillNE
- Harry Pinero
- Chris Tyson
- IShowSpeed
- Noah Beck
- Deji
- Theo Baker
- Chunkz
- Jidion
- Castro
- Anesongib
- Chandler
- Danny Aarons
- GeorgeNotFound
Managers
- Mark Goldbridge
- Billy Wingrove
