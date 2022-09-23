The Sidemen are a group of YouTube sensations who come together to produce a whole range of video content for their millions of adoring fans.

The Sidemen Charity Match is set to attract some of the world's biggest YouTube names to London for a one-off football spectacle.

KSI is the most prominent member of the group and will lead Sidemen FC into battle this weekend at The Valley – home of Charlton Athletic.

A sell-out crowd of 27,000 fans will watch the Sidemen face a YouTube Allstars line-up, as they raise money for Campaign Against Living Miserably (40% split), Teenage Cancer Trust (40%), Rays of Sunshine (10%) and M7E (10%). You can donate via the official Sidemen FC site.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide to the Sidemen Charity Match including how to watch the tournament on TV and live stream.

When is Sidemen Charity Match on?

The one-off match takes place on Saturday 24th September 2022.

The kick-off time is 3pm and won't be interrupting any other football going on due to Charlton playing away in League One this weekend.

How to watch Sidemen Charity Match on TV and live stream

You can watch the Sidemen Charity Match live on YouTube via the official Sidemen channel.

Of course, this means you can tune in on any device capable of streaming from YouTube, including through Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Chromecast.

You can cast the feed to your TV from any suitable mobile device, or smart TVs usually come with a built-in YouTube app.

Sidemen Charity Match players and teams 2022

Sidemen FC

KSI

Behzinga

Vikkstar123

Zerkaa

Miniminter

TBJZL

W2S

Mr Beast

Karl Jacobs

ChrisMD

Pieface

JME

Lazarbeam

Manny

Randolph

Callux

Calfreezy

YouTube Allstars

Niko Omilana

Yung Filly

Cal the Dragon

WillNE

Harry Pinero

Chris Tyson

IShowSpeed

Noah Beck

Deji

Theo Baker

Chunkz

Jidion

Castro

Anesongib

Chandler

Danny Aarons

GeorgeNotFound

Managers

Mark Goldbridge

Billy Wingrove

