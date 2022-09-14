United were defeated 1-0 by Real Sociedad at Old Trafford last week following a tepid display, despite fielding a strong XI.

Manchester United will be determined to pick up the pieces of their fledgling Europa League campaign and get it back on track against Sheriff Tiraspol this week.

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to the starting line-up, while former Real Madrid teammate Casemiro made his full debut following his move from the Spanish giants in the summer.

Erik ten Hag won't be too concerned about his team's opening loss, but he will be determined to get the show back on the road following a largely positive start to the 2022/23 season.

Sheriff Tiraspol kick-started their campaign in style with a 3-0 win over Omonia, lifting some of the pressure to pick up early points from their shoulders.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sheriff Tiraspol v Man Utd on TV and online.

For more football features check out: Best players in the Premier League 2022 | Best football players in the world 2022

When is Sheriff Tiraspol v Man Utd?

Sheriff Tiraspol v Man Utd will take place on Thursday 15th September 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Sheriff Tiraspol v Man Utd will kick off at 5:45pm.

There is plenty of Europa League on TV this week, though Arsenal v PSV has been called off due to policing issues with regards to Queen Elizabeth's funeral and mourning period.

What TV channel is Sheriff Tiraspol v Man Utd on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 5:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Sheriff Tiraspol v Man Utd online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Sheriff Tiraspol v Man Utd team news

Sheriff Tiraspol predicted XI: Koval; Zohouri, Kiki, Radeljic, Kpozo; Badolo, Kyabou, Diop; Ouattara, Atiemwen, Akanbi.

Man Utd predicted XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia; Eriksen, McTominay; Antony, Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford.

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2022?

Sheriff Tiraspol v Man Utd odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Sheriff Tiraspol (11/1) Draw (6/1) Man Utd (2/9)*

For all the latest Champions League odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Sheriff Tiraspol v Man Utd

United are likely to name a similar XI to last week, and so they should. Their fringe players boast enough quality to get the job done tonight, and ten Hag must coach – and coax – them back into form, which could prove transformational for the side's Premier League ambitions this year. United can't underestimate Sheriff here, but they do have what it takes to see them off without drama?

Our prediction: Sheriff Tiraspol 0-2 Man Utd (5/1 at bet365)

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.