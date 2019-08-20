Bullen's men were halted by 10-man Millwall on Saturday, but should still be confident heading into this clash at Hillsborough against a Luton side still finding their feet in the Championship.

Luton's remit is to survive the season and they would gladly take a point from South Yorkshire on Tuesday night.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Sheffield Wednesday v Luton game on TV and online.

More like this

What time is the Sheffield Wednesday v Luton game?

Sheffield Wednesday v Luton will kick off at 7:45pm on Tuesday 20th August 2019.

How to watch and live stream Sheffield Wednesday v Luton

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football Red Button from kick-off time.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the Sky Sports app.

Unfortunately, events on the Sky Sports Red Button are not available on NOW TV.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Sheffield Wednesday will hope to continue their strong start to the season that has put them already into the upper pack of teams.

Games involving Luton have involved plenty of goals already this season and fans should expect a few more here on Tuesday night.

Wednesday are an attack-minded side, but fearless Luton could give them a scare before running out of steam.

Advertisement

Prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 3-1 Luton