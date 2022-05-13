The pair meet at Bramall Lane for the first leg of their Championship Play-Off semi-final on Saturday with promotion to the Premier League now just three games away.

Both Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest have endured eventful seasons – with poor runs of form, managerial changes, and thrilling rises up the table – but the greatest drama is likely to come over the next few weeks.

The Blades are hoping to bounce back up to the top flight at the first time of asking and have a chance to do so thanks to their fifth-place finish under Paul Heckingbottom.

Forest, meanwhile, have been away from the promised land for much longer but may feel this is their year given the phenomenal turnaround since Steve Cooper's appointment.

Forest were bottom of the Championship when Cooper took charge back in September and their rise under the Welshman to a fourth-place finish has been nothing short of magnificent.

A much-changed side drew 1-1 with Hull City on the final day to hand Huddersfield Town third place and a semi-final against Luton Town, meaning Forest take on the Blades.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sheffield Utd v Nottingham Forest on TV and online.

When is Sheffield Utd v Nottingham Forest?

Sheffield Utd v Nottingham Forest will take place on Saturday 14th May 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Sheffield Utd v Nottingham Forest will kick off at 3pm.

There are numerous Championship Play-Off games taking place this weekend including Luton v Huddersfield.

What TV channel is Sheffield Utd v Nottingham Forest on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 2:45pm and Main Event from 2:55pm.

How to live stream Sheffield Utd v Nottingham Forest online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Sheffield Utd v Nottingham Forest team news

Sheffield Utd predicted XI: Foderingham; Basham, Egan, Robinson; Osborn, Norwood, Berge, Fleck, Stevens; Gibbs-White; Ndiaye

Nottingham Forest predicted XI: Samba; Worrall, Cook, McKenna; Spence, Yates, Garner, Colback; Zinckernagel; Johnson, Surridge

Sheffield Utd v Nottingham Forest odds

Our prediction: Sheffield Utd v Nottingham Forest

The common wisdom is that whoever comes out of Sheffield United and Forest's Championship Play-Off semi-final on top will likely go on to secure promotion to the Premier League.

Both sides are set to be without a number of their first choice strikers for at least the first leg but that doesn't mean either are lacking in firepower.

Though Forest are the Championship's in-form side in 2022, the Blades head into the game with the momentum and they may grab an advantage to take to the City Ground.

Our prediction: Sheffield Utd 2-1 Nottingham Forest (17/2 at bet365)

