In stark contrast, Everton, who beat Arsenal last weekend, sit second in the league and will be confident of stealing a march on league leaders, Liverpool.

United, who have just the single draw to show for their home endeavours, face an uphill task to halt Carlo Ancelotti's thrilling side.

Those Boxing Day leftovers could taste all the better on the blue half of Merseyside if Everton have their way in the first of their Premier League Christmas and Boxing Day fixtures.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sheffield Utd v Everton on TV and online.

When is Sheffield Utd v Everton on TV?

Sheffield Utd v Everton will take place on Saturday 26th October 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Sheffield Utd v Everton will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Man City v Newcastle.

What TV channel is Sheffield Utd v Everton on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 HD from 7:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Sheffield Utd v Everton online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Sheffield Utd v Everton team news

Sheffield Utd: Chris Wilder can call on a largely fit squad for the visit of Everton.

Jack O'Connell remains a long term absentee for United.

Everton: Ancelotti is not expected to make many changes to the side that did away with Arsenal.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is expected to lead the line once again as he looks to extend his electric goal scoring form.

Our prediction: Sheffield Utd v Everton

Everton are without a doubt the favourites going into the clash but will need to be careful.

The Blades have shown some signs of life lately and could go all out for that first win of the season.

The Blues are a classy outfit this season, though, and should enjoy a comfortable evening out.

Our prediction: Sheffield Utd 0 - 2 Everton

