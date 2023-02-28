Spurs, who beat Preston 3-0 in the fourth round, come into this on the back of their impressive 2-0 win against Chelsea in north London on Sunday.

Tottenham travel to Championship side Sheffield United on Wednesday as they look to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals.

The win, which was their fourth in their last five league games, moved Tottenham to within four points of Manchester United in third, however the Red Devils boast a game in hand.

Sheffield United, meanwhile, look set to return to the Premier League this summer.

They're currently second in the Championship and in the automatic promotion spots after 33 games, while also holding a seven point lead on Middlesbrough in third. It remains to be seen whether Paul Heckingbottom will name a strong side on Wednesday night, or he may have one eye on their promotion push.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sheffield United v Tottenham on TV and online.

When is Sheffield United v Tottenham?

Sheffield United v Tottenham will take place on Wednesday 1st March.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Sheffield United v Tottenham kick-off time

Sheffield United v Tottenham will kick off at 7:55pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Sheffield United v Tottenham on?

Sheffield United v Tottenham will be shown on BBC One with coverage starting at 7:30pm.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights on both teams' official YouTube channels.

How to live stream Sheffield United v Tottenham online

You can also live stream the Sheffield United v Tottenham game online via BBC iPlayer.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Sheffield United v Tottenham on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz, though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT. Like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Sheffield United v Tottenham odds

Sheffield United v Tottenham prediction

While Tottenham are in the hunt for the top four this season, a piece of silverware is one of the main aims for the club.

They have a solid opportunity to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals if they can get past the high-flying Sheffield United.

Spurs will likely field a strong team and that will prove the difference between the sides.

Our prediction: Sheffield United 1-2 Tottenham (15/2 at bet365)

