What channel is Sheffield United v Newcastle Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Sheffield United simply must start picking up wins in their upcoming Premier League fixtures to stand any chance of an unlikely resurgence, with Newcastle next in their sights.

The Blades are in ragged form having not won a single game so far in the 2020/21 top flight season. They have drawn two games so far and lost the other 15.

Chris Wilder will be desperate to make the most of games like this one, for his team and for the security of his job.

Newcastle enjoyed a brighter start to proceedings but have spiralled into a bad run of form. They are winless in seven across all competitions, though a draw against Liverpool was sandwiched in the middle of that streak.

Steve Bruce is under pressure to pick up an expected win against the Blades or his position will come under even greater scrutiny.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sheffield United v Newcastle on TV and online.

When is Sheffield United v Newcastle on TV?

Sheffield United v Newcastle will take place on Tuesday 12th January 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Sheffield United v Newcastle will kick off at 6pm.

What TV channel is Sheffield United v Newcastle on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Sheffield United v Newcastle online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Sheffield United v Newcastle team news

Sheffield United: Sander Berge, Jack O’Connell and Jack Robinson are all ruled out with injuries.

The Blades have had a relatively clear season so far in terms of fitness concerns, though the absent trio plus Enda Stevens, George Baldock and Oli McBurnie being listed as doubts adds another issue for Wilder to contend with.

Newcastle: Ryan Fraser and Jamal Lewis are both fitness doubts but could make the bench here as they gear up for comebacks.

Allan Saint-Maximin remains sidelined by the after-effects of COVID-19. Goalkeeper Karl Darlow has been in terrific form for the Magpies, but could be set to be dropped following Martin Dubravka’s return to fitness.

Our prediction: Sheffield United v Newcastle

Sheffield United know they have to make the most of games like this, at home against bottom-half opposition in a bad run of form.

Wilder is in a perilous position right now. He is rapidly burning through the credit he has stored up over several successful years with the Blades, but the past means nothing with so much at stake in the present.

Expect the hosts to put on a resilient show. Neither side has enough firepower to definitively claim to be favourites here and both may have to settle for an unsatisfactory draw for both of their causes.

Our prediction: Sheffield United 1-1 Newcastle

