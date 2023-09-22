It has been an underwhelming start to the Premier League season for the Mags, who secured just their second league win of the season fairly unconvincingly against Brentford last weekend, and they have to view Sunday's game as a huge chance to build some more momentum.

Their hosts have endured a difficult return to the top flight, and taking just one point from their first five games has sparked rumours about the return of Chris Wilder.

Paul Heckingbottom appears to retain the backing of the Yorkshire club, but until he turns their fortunes around, the rumours will continue to circle.

Off the back of an up-and-down start to the season and an emotional week, this might just be the ideal time for the Blades to host Newcastle as they eye a first scalp in 2023/24.

When is Sheffield United v Newcastle?

Sheffield United v Newcastle will take place on Sunday 24th September 2023.

Sheffield United v Newcastle kick-off time

Sheffield United v Newcastle will kick off at 4:30pm.

What TV channel is Sheffield United v Newcastle on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Sheffield United v Newcastle online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Sheffield United v Newcastle on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Sheffield United v Newcastle odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Sheffield United (11/2) Draw (15/4) Newcastle (9/20)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

