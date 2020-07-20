They currently sit in eighth, a terrific position for them, but if they don't win this evening, Wolves can end Sheffield United's hopes with a win over Crystal Palace later tonight.

Everton are in no man's land, drifting through to the end of the season's Premier League fixtures with little to play for.

They can finish no higher than 11th in 2019/20, meaning players are playing for their future under Carlo Ancelotti rather than any particular honours.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Sheffield United v Everton game on TV and online.

When is Sheffield United v Everton on TV?

Sheffield United v Everton will take place on Monday 20th July 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple kick off times so you can tune in to watch every match live.

What time is kick-off?

Sheffield United v Everton will kick off at 6pm – the match will precede Wolves v Crystal Palace at 8:15pm, live on BT Sport.

How to live stream Sheffield United v Everton online

You can watch the match live on Amazon Prime Video, and they're making the game free-to-air.

Amazon’s Premier League coverage will be available to stream for free on the Amazon Prime website and app, without having to pay for a subscription.

The game can also be streamed live via popular live streaming website Twitch by clicking on the link and heading through to the schedule in time for kick-off.

If you do decide to sign up to Amazon, they offer a 30-day free trial which means you can watch hit shows such as The Boys and El Presidente as well as the Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

Sheffield United v Everton odds

Sheffield United v Everton team news

Sheffield United: The Blades could be set for a few changes after incurring the wrath of Wilder following their poor 2-0 defeat to Leicester last time out.

Luke Freeman is out, but John Fleck and John Lundstram could return to the side for this one.

Everton: Long-term absentees Jean Philippe-Gbamin, Cenk Tosun, Fabian Delph are joined on the sidelines by Mason Holgate who has picked up a knock.

With Yerry Mina also out, teenager Jarrad Branthwaite could made his first Premier League start after a couple of sub appearances.

Our prediction: Sheffield United v Everton

This could come down to a battle of wills. Everton have very little to play for, while Sheffield United have everything to play for, and a defeat for the Blades here could see their season fade out.

The Blades have nothing to lose in going for it here. They're guaranteed a top-1o finish, but given that they had their eyes set on Europe for the vast majority of the season, it would be disappointing for them to not put up a last stand.

Wilder won't allow a sub-par performance here.

Our prediction: Sheffield United 2-1 Everton

