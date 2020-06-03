When is El Presidente on Amazon Prime Video?

The corruption scandal that engulfed FIFA in 2015 was a very well publicised affair – eventually leading to two of football’s most powerful men losing their jobs.

And now a part of the scandal is the subject of a new eight-episode Amazon Prime Video comedy drama series from Academy Award winner Armando Bo, which focuses on the activity of Chilean football official Sergio Jadue.

El Presidente tells the story of Sergio Jadue, and his unexpected journey from small-time club team president to the head of the Chilean FA.

During his time as President, Jadue was involved in a $150m bribery conspiracy, which also involved Julio Grondona – the head of the Argentine football association – and eventually became an FBI informant.

Despite his role in uncovering the scandal, Jadue didn’t get off too lightly – he was banned from football for like in 2016.

The official synopsis for the series reads, “Sergio Jadue, a lowly director of a small-town soccer club in Chile, unexpectedly finds himself at the head of the Chilean soccer association.

Here’s everything you need to know about El Presidente…

When is El Presidente out on Amazon Prime Video?

The series launches around the world on Friday 5th June 2020 – with all eight episodes available at the same time.

El Presidente cast: Who appears in the series?

The cast is made up predominantly of Latin American actors, with Colombian star Andrés Parra taking on the lead role of Sergio Jadue.

Some faces may be familiar – for example Mexican actress Karla Souza has previously appeared in US drama How to Get Away with Murder and Paulina Gaitán has starred in Narcos.

Other cast members include Luis Margani, Luis Gnecco, Daniel Muñoz, Francisco Reyes and Sergio Hernández.

El Presidente trailer

You can take a look at what to expect from the series in the trailer below…

