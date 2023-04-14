The title has long been a foregone conclusion but despite Monday's defeat to Burnley, the Blades are still on course to return to the Premier League via a top-two finish – sitting five points clear of third place Luton Town with a game in hand.

Sheffield United will look to tighten their grip on the Championship's final automatic promotion spot when they host relegation-threatened Cardiff City at Bramall Lane in the Saturday lunchtime kick-off.

They'll be without goalkeeper Wes Foderingham for the visit of the Bluebirds, however, while he serves the first of a suspected two-match suspension after being sent off for a foul on Nathan Tella at Turf Moor.

Despite Monday's defeat to Sunderland, Cardiff were one of the winners of the Easter Weekend in the battle for survival as their victory over Blackpool on Friday has helped them to move a point clear of the drop zone with a game in hand over most of the teams around them.

Their results against relegation rivals Huddersfield and Rotherham, who they play twice, will likely define their season but every point counts down the bottom and Sabri Lamouchi will arrive in the Steel City gunning for an upset.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sheffield United v Cardiff on TV and online.

When is Sheffield United v Cardiff?

Sheffield United v Cardiff will take place on Saturday 15th April 2023.

Sheffield United v Cardiff kick-off time

Sheffield United v Cardiff will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Sheffield United v Cardiff on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 12pm.

How to live stream Sheffield United v Cardiff online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

Listen to Sheffield United v Cardiff on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Sheffield United v Cardiff odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Sheffield United (11/20) Draw (3/1) Cardiff (21/4)*

