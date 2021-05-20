What channel is Sheffield United v Burnley Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Sheffield United play their final round of Premier League fixtures with fans back at Bramall Lane for the first time in over a year.

The Blades have been doomed for relegation for some time but the players will be hoping to put on a show for their supporters with a convincing display against Burnley.

Sean Dyche’s men sit 17th in the table following a poor campaign but could climb to 15th with a big win providing other results go their way.

Burnley have been well off the pace this year and Dyche already has one eye on next season with safety secured.

The Clarets recorded a 1-0 win over Sheffield United in the reverse fixture in December courtesy of a Ben Mee goal.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sheffield United v Burnley on TV and online.

When is Sheffield United v Burnley on TV?

Sheffield United v Burnley will take place on Sunday 23rd May 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Sheffield United v Burnley will kick off at 4pm.

All 10 Premier League games will kick off at the same time on the final day for maximum fairness across the division. And they’re all live on TV.

What TV channel is Sheffield United v Burnley on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3.

How to live stream Sheffield United v Burnley online

Sheffield United v Burnley team news

Sheffield United: Oli Burke recently became the latest member to join Oli McBurnie and Billy Sharp on the treatment table and will miss the match with a foot injury.

Sander Berge may have played his final game for the Blades amid transfer interest after Paul Heckingbottom said the midfielder won’t return for Burnley due to injury.

Burnley: Goalkeeper Nick Pope didn’t feature in the midweek defeat to Liverpool and he’ll be assessed before the final game.

Phil Bardsley, Dale Stephens, Kevin Long and Robbie Brady are sidelined.

Sheffield United v Burnley odds

Our prediction: Sheffield United v Burnley

Sheffield United may have some confidence back with the fans cheering them on from the stands but Burnley have played without fear on the road in recent months.

Chris Wood is always dangerous in front of goal and will be looking to add to his 12 goals this season against a defence which has been sloppy throughout the campaign.

While this certainly won’t be a leading contender to be first on the final Match of the Day, Burnley do have goals in their side.

Our prediction: Sheffield United 0-2 Burnley (12/1 at bet365)

