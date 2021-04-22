What channel is Sheffield United v Brighton Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Brighton know a win against already-relegated Sheffield United on Saturday would almost certainly secure their Premier League status for another season.

The Seagulls are seven points ahead of 18th-placed Fulham with just six Premier League fixtures remaining – and have a game in hand over the Cottagers.

A 0-0 draw with Chelsea in midweek was a timely boost for boss Graham Potter, whose troops also held Everton to a goalless tie in their previous outing.

Sheffield United, meanwhile, had their relegation confirmed last week and are unlikely to offer much resistance here.

The Blades have lost six on the bounce and have managed just one goal since Paul Heckingbottom replaced Chris Wilder as manager.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sheffield United v Brighton on TV and online.

When is Sheffield United v Brighton on TV?

Sheffield United v Brighton will take place on Saturday 24th April 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Sheffield United v Brighton will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Leeds v Man Utd, which kicks off at 2pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Sheffield United v Brighton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7:45pm.

How to live stream Sheffield United v Brighton online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Sheffield United v Brighton team news

Sheffield United: Jack Robinson and Jack O’Connell remain long-term absentees for Heckingbottom, while Sander Berge won’t be back until the start of May.

Oli McBurnie’s fractured metatarsal rules him out for the rest of the season, and a tendon issue has Billy Sharp in the treatment room until the summer. Chris Basham is unlikely to feature.

Brighton: Ben White misses this clash following his red card against Chelsea, while Solomon March and Tariq Lamptey are injured.

Percy Tau is out of COVID-19 quarantine but may not be ready to feature here and Florin Andone may not be risked as he continues to recover from a hamstring issue.

Sheffield United v Brighton odds

Our prediction: Sheffield United v Brighton

With the Blades already down, one would assume Brighton would take swift control of this game. But that might not be the case.

Brighton don’t exactly need to step up the intensity here and so may take their time feeling out United – something that other teams have done recently.

Patience has appeared to be the obvious key to unlocking the Blades defence all season. Don’t expect fireworks from the start but Brighton should win out eventually.

Our prediction: Sheffield United 0-2 Brighton (7/1 at bet365)

