United's home ground has played host to some famous FA Cup fixtures over the years, including multiple semi-finals and the replay of the 1912 final, and Sunday's game could be another memorable occasion.

Bramall Lane will extend its long and storied FA Cup history this weekend as it hosts just the fifth all-EFL quarter-final since 2000 with Championship rivals Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers set to face off.

The hosts will be the favourites. They're second in the Championship and got back to winning ways by beating Sunderland in midweek, but Jon Dahl Tomasson's side cannot be written off.

They beat the Blades at Ewood Park a few weeks ago and have been one of the second tier's shock packages this term. History is against Blackburn, however, as they've not beaten United in the FA Cup for 126 years.

At least one EFL club will be playing in the semi-finals at Wembley – it remains to be seen whether it will be the red and white stripes of the Yorkshire club or Rovers' blue and white quarters.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sheffield United v Blackburn on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is Sheffield United v Blackburn?

Sheffield United v Blackburn will take place on Sunday 19th March 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Sheffield United v Blackburn kick-off time

Sheffield United v Blackburn will kick off at 12pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Sheffield United v Blackburn on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV1 from 11:15am.

FA Cup games will be split between ITV and BBC throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Sheffield United v Blackburn online

You can also live stream the match via ITVX on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Sheffield United v Blackburn on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and talkSPORT 2.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Sheffield United v Blackburn odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Sheffield United (13/20) Draw (13/5) Blackburn (5/1)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

More like this

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.