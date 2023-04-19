The Red Devils' quarter-final tie with Sevilla is in the balance after late own goals from Tyrell Malacia and Harry Maguire cancelled out Marcel Sabitzer's brace in the first leg at Old Trafford last week.

Manchester United make the trip to Spain bidding to seal a place in the last four of the Europa League.

Erik ten Hag's woes were deepened as Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane limped out of the draw with injuries, while Bruno Fernandes picked up a booking and will miss the second leg.

Marcus Rashford is in a race against time to prove his fitness to face Sevilla, who are the most successful club in the history of the Europa League and its predecessor, the UEFA Cup.

A place at the final in Bucharest will be just two games away for the winner of this tie, but Italian giants Juventus or Portuguese outfit Sporting CP lie in wait in the semi-finals.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sevilla v Man Utd on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is Sevilla v Man Utd?

Sevilla v Man Utd will take place on Thursday 18th April 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Sevilla v Man Utd kick-off time

Sevilla v Man Utd will kick off at 8pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Sevilla v Man Utd on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Sevilla v Man Utd online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Sevilla v Man Utd on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Sevilla v Man Utd odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Sevilla (5/2) Draw (13/5) Man Utd (21/20)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Sevilla v Man Utd prediction

RadioTimes.com now publishes more football coverage than ever before! You can check out the full Sevilla v Man Utd predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.