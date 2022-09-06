Pep Guardiola has transformed City into the undisputed dominant force in English football with numerous titles and domestic cup trophies secured.

Manchester City begin another quest for the one trophy they lack in their cabinet.

However, City are yet to land the crown jewel: the Champions League trophy. They start a fresh bid with a trip to face Sevilla.

The presence of Erling Haaland will no doubt give them plenty of confidence that they can go all the way in 2022/23, but there's still a long road ahead. City are second in the Premier League and are the clear favourites to triumph once more.

Sevilla have started the new season in dire form and sit 17th in La Liga with three defeats from their opening four games.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sevilla v Man City on TV and online.

When is Sevilla v Man City?

Sevilla v Man City will take place on Tuesday 6th September 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Sevilla v Man City will kick off at 8pm.

There is plenty of Champions League on TV this week, including PSG v Juventus.

What TV channel is Sevilla v Man City on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Sevilla v Man City online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Sevilla v Man City team news

Sevilla predicted XI: Bono; Navas, Nianzou, Fernando, Acuna; Jordan, Rakitic, Delaney; Lamela, Gomez; En-Nesyri.

Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Akanji, Ake; Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Alvarez, Grealish.

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2022?

Our prediction: Sevilla v Man City

Guardiola is yet to bench Haaland, but the time is coming soon. Tonight could be the night, but it wouldn't make City any less likely to win here. Julian Alvarez would be his replacement and he has already shown flashes of immense quality. Guardiola's side simply have too much firepower.

Our prediction: Sevilla 0-2 Man City (6/1 at bet365)

