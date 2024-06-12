England lost on penalties against Italy in the Euro 2020 final, and Southgate's men are the favourites ahead of France and Germany to lift the trophy this summer.

The Three Lions only made it to the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup, and they are expected to at least reach the semi-finals this time around.

Serbia are playing in their first Euros since 2000, and they'll be hoping to get out of Group C behind England, which is something they've failed to do in their last four World Cup appearances.

RadioTimes.com brings you the predicted team news for Serbia v England at Euro 2024.

Serbia v England team news

England's biggest dilemma is who to partner Declan Rice with in midfield, with Trent Alexander-Arnold the frontrunner to take the spot. Southgate will also be hoping John Stones is fit after missing training this week through illness, while Luke Shaw should be back for later group-stage games.

The Three Lions will have to stop Serbia's dangerous front three of Aleksandar Mitrović, Dušan Vlahović and Dušan Tadić. Mitrović, the former Premier League striker, scored 28 times in 28 appearances for Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League this season.

Serbia v England predicted line-ups

Serbia: Milinković-Savić; Milenković, Veljković, Pavlović; Kostić, Milinković-Savić, Lukić, Kostić; Tadić, Vlahović, Mitrović.



England: Pickford; Walker, Guéhi, Stones, Trippier; Rice, Alexander-Arnold; Bellingham, Foden, Saka; Kane.



