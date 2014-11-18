Scotland v England: a history of football rivalry in video
Watch highlights from six classic meetings between England and Scotland before tonight's latest battle kicks off live on ITV
Live international football: Scotland v England 7:30pm ITV (kick-off 8pm)
The battle lines have been drawn, and Scotland and England are set for what could be another classic encounter at Celtic Park this evening.
Politics is never far from this fixture, and ex-players Pat Nevin and Danny Mills say that the first match against the Auld Enemy since the referendum debate is likely to be even more fiery than usual.
That said, Scotland are much more concerned with their Euro 2016 qualification campaign. So what kind of team will they put out?
Anything less than a full-strength squad would be a blemish on the history of this rivalry. If you need any reminding, take a look back through these six notorious encounters, and watch the legend unfold.
1961: England 9 – 3 Scotland
Jimmy Greaves's hat trick was just the tip of the iceberg in a demolition of a nevertheless potent Scottish national side. Goalkeeper Frank Haffey was playing just his second match for Scotland – his career never truly recovered, and in the end he emigrated to Australia where he became a singer and comedian.
1967: England 2 – 3 Scotland
Redemption for Scotland was made even sweeter by the fact that England were the current world champions. As the Pathé newsreel exclaimed, "As the Scots set the ball rolling, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that England would triumph again." See if you can spot the retro Radio Times ad...
1976: Scotland 2 – 1 England
Kenny Dalglish pulled off the most devilish of nutmegs on England goalkeeper Ray Clemence in this Hampden Park victory over the Auld Enemy. The two would later become Liverpool teammates.
1996: England 2 – 0 Scotland
Gazza was special this blazing hot afternoon, but his "dentist chair" celebration was even more notorious. David Seaman's goalie kit wasn't too shabby either. The Euro '96 group game the defining classic of recent matches between the two nations, taking place after the annual home internationals had been quietly retired.
1999 Scotland 0 – 2 England
A baby-faced Paul Scholes scored two goals away from home to settle English nerves in this Euro 2000 play-off qualifier. A header from Don Hutchinson in the return leg at Wembley almost clawed Scotland back in to the tie, but even though England lost at home they still went through 2-1 on aggregate.
2013: England 3 – 2 Scotland
Proof that England international friendlies aren't always the passionless pits. This was veteran Rickie Lambert's moment, as the then-Southampton striker came off the bench to score with his very first touch in international football. Not bad for a 31-year-old.