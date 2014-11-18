That said, Scotland are much more concerned with their Euro 2016 qualification campaign. So what kind of team will they put out?

Anything less than a full-strength squad would be a blemish on the history of this rivalry. If you need any reminding, take a look back through these six notorious encounters, and watch the legend unfold.

1961: England 9 – 3 Scotland

Jimmy Greaves's hat trick was just the tip of the iceberg in a demolition of a nevertheless potent Scottish national side. Goalkeeper Frank Haffey was playing just his second match for Scotland – his career never truly recovered, and in the end he emigrated to Australia where he became a singer and comedian.

More like this

1967: England 2 – 3 Scotland

Redemption for Scotland was made even sweeter by the fact that England were the current world champions. As the Pathé newsreel exclaimed, "As the Scots set the ball rolling, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that England would triumph again." See if you can spot the retro Radio Times ad...

1976: Scotland 2 – 1 England

Kenny Dalglish pulled off the most devilish of nutmegs on England goalkeeper Ray Clemence in this Hampden Park victory over the Auld Enemy. The two would later become Liverpool teammates.

1996: England 2 – 0 Scotland

Gazza was special this blazing hot afternoon, but his "dentist chair" celebration was even more notorious. David Seaman's goalie kit wasn't too shabby either. The Euro '96 group game the defining classic of recent matches between the two nations, taking place after the annual home internationals had been quietly retired.

1999 Scotland 0 – 2 England

A baby-faced Paul Scholes scored two goals away from home to settle English nerves in this Euro 2000 play-off qualifier. A header from Don Hutchinson in the return leg at Wembley almost clawed Scotland back in to the tie, but even though England lost at home they still went through 2-1 on aggregate.

Advertisement

2013: England 3 – 2 Scotland

Proof that England international friendlies aren't always the passionless pits. This was veteran Rickie Lambert's moment, as the then-Southampton striker came off the bench to score with his very first touch in international football. Not bad for a 31-year-old.