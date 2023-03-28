Aston Villa's John McGinn opened the scoring at Hampden Park on Saturday before Scott McTominay netted a brace in the final six minutes to see out a comfortable victory.

After Scotland's impressive 3-0 win against Cyprus last week, Steve Clarke's side host Spain on Tuesday in their second Euro 2024 qualifier.

The win means Scotland are level with Spain at the top of Group A, with Luis de la Fuente's men also winning 3-0 against Norway.

Spain's victory played out the same as Scotland's, with Dani Olmo netting in the first half before Joselu added a brace late on.

Spain, who are ranked No.10 in the world and are expected to top Group A, will be a much tougher opponent for Scotland compared to Cyprus.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Scotland v Spain on TV and online.

When is Scotland v Spain?

Scotland v Spain will take place on Tuesday 28th March 2023.

Scotland v Spain kick-off time

Scotland v Spain will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Scotland v Spain on?

You can watch the game live on Viaplay Sports 1, formerly Premier Sports, from 7pm.

Viaplay Sports is a monthly or annual subscription service available for brand new customers or it can be added to existing Virgin Media and Sky TV packages.

How to live stream Scotland v Spain online

Viaplay customers can live stream the game on a variety of devices including most smart TVs, smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Listen to Scotland v Spain on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Scotland v Spain odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Scotland (5/1) Draw (11/4) Spain (3/5)*

Scotland v Spain prediction

