Steve Clarke's men have won all three of their Euro 2024 qualifiers, with their latest success coming in Norway on Saturday evening.

Scotland will be hoping to extend their 100 per cent Euro 2024 qualifying record on Tuesday night as they host Georgia at Hampden Park.

Scotland went 1-0 down in the 61st minute, but goals from Lyndon Dykes and Kenny McLean in the 87th and 89th minute respectively secured a crucial three points for Clarke's side.

They now turn their attention to Georgia, who are second in Group A having drawn one and won one of their two Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Georgia drew at home against Norway before winning in Cyprus, yet Scotland will fancy their chances of landing another three points against the 77th-ranked side in the world.

When is Scotland v Georgia?

Scotland v Georgia will take place on Tuesday 20th June 2023.

Scotland v Georgia kick-off time

Scotland v Georgia will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Scotland v Georgia on?

You can watch the game live on Viaplay Sports 1, formerly Premier Sports.

Viaplay Sports is a monthly or annual subscription service available for brand new customers or it can be added to existing Virgin Media and Sky TV packages.

How to live stream Scotland v Georgia online

Viaplay customers can live stream the game on a variety of devices including most smart TVs, smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Scotland v Georgia odds

