The Tartan Army won't be jetting off to the Middle East for the showpiece FIFA tournament after they were defeated by Ukraine in their World Cup play-off semi-final last week.

Scotland have their full focus set on the Nations League in 2022 after failing to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar this winter.

However, it's not all doom and gloom for Scotland given their form and rise under Steve Clarke's leadership and they could find themselves in a number of big contests if they enjoy a successful international break here.

The Scots are in a favourable League B group alongside Republic of Ireland, Armenia and Ukraine and will fancy their chances of earning a promotion to League A where they would encounter the world's elite nations.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the Scotland men's team's upcoming football fixtures.

How to watch Scotland on TV and live stream

Friendlies

Premier Sports has exclusive rights to all Scotland friendlies until 2024.

Games will be shown on the Premier Sports TV channels or can be live streamed via Premier Player on a wide range of devices including phones, tablets and laptops.

Nations League

Premier Sports will also show exclusive broadcasts of every Scotland Nations League encounter during the 2022/23 campaign.

Scotland fixtures on TV

All UK time

Wednesday 8th June

UEFA Nations League: Scotland v Armenia (7:45pm) Premier Sports 1

Saturday 11th June

UEFA Nations League: Republic of Ireland v Scotland (5pm) Premier Sports 1

Tuesday 14th June

UEFA Nations League: Armenia v Scotland (5pm) Premier Sports 1

