They host World No. 110 side Cyprus on Saturday and they have the perfect opportunity to get three points on the board before the Spain showdown.

Scotland will be well aware they need to pick up three points against Cyprus in their first Euro 2024 qualifier on Saturday before Steve Clarke's side turn their attention to facing Spain next week.

Scotland will be hoping to finish second in their Euro 2024 qualifying group behind Spain and ahead of Cyprus, Georgia and Norway.

Clarke's men didn't qualify for the World Cup in Qatar last year but they'll be determined to book their place at Euro 2024, just like they did in Euro 2020.

Scotland finished bottom of the group in 2020 behind England, Croatia and the Czech Republic – however, facing Cyprus on Saturday will be an easier task.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Scotland v Cyprus.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is Scotland v Cyprus?

Scotland v Cyprus will kick off at 2pm on Saturday 25th March 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Scotland v Cyprus team news

Scotland predicted line-up: Gordon; McKenna, Hanley, Tierney; Fraser, McGregor, McTominay, Robertson; McGinn, Adams, Dykes.

Cyprus predicted line-up: Panagi; Andreou, Katelaris, Roberge, Ioannou; Kyriakou, Artymatas, Kastanos; Loizou, Tzionis, Sotiriou.

Scotland v Cyprus prediction

It's hard to see anything but a Scotland win on Saturday, especially with Clarke's men being at home.

It might be a case of how many can Scotland score against a poor Cyprus side and they should net a few.

Our prediction: Scotland 3-0 Cyprus (6/1 at bet365)

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Scotland v Cyprus odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Scotland (1/4) Draw (9/2) Cyprus (12/1)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.