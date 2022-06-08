Their dreams of reaching Qatar 2022 were crushed in comprehensive fashion at the start of June as Ukraine beat them 3-1.

A week on from their World Cup qualifying heartbreak, Scotland return to action with a home tie against Armenia as they get their 2022/23 Nations League campaign underway.

Captain Andy Robertson admitted his side weren't good enough in that game but has urged them to stick together and "go again" with three more matches to play this month.

Joining the Scots in Group B1 are Armenia, Republic of Ireland, and Ukraine, and it is the former who travel to Hampden Park on Wednesday.

Joaquín Caparrós' side are ranked 53 places lower than Scotland in the FIFA World Rankings but will be high in confidence after a 1-0 victory against the Republic of Ireland on the weekend.

Morale will likely be low among Steve Clarke's camp and it will be down to him and Robertson to try to raise the spirits for this one.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Scotland v Armenia on TV and online.

When is Scotland v Armenia?

Scotland v Armenia will take place on Wednesday 8th June 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Scotland v Armenia will kick off at 7:45pm.

There's plenty of Nations League on TV action coming up this week. Check out our full guide for all the details about the home nations' involvement.

What TV channel is Scotland v Armenia on?

The match will be televised on Premier Sports 1 from 7pm.

How to live stream Scotland v Armenia online

Premier Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the website or Premier Player app.

Scotland v Armenia team news

Scotland predicted XI: Gordon; McTominay, Hanley, Hendry; Patterson, Gilmour, Armstrong, Robertson; Christie; Stewart, Adams

Armenia predicted XI: Yurchenko; Voskanyan, Haroyan, Mkrtchyan; Hambardzumyan, Udo, Dashyan, Spertsyan, Hovhannisyan; Barseghyan, Adamyan

Scotland v Armenia odds

Our prediction: Scotland v Armenia

Getting over their World Cup heartbreak won't be easy but it would not be a surprise to see Clarke resist changing too much for this one as he looks to ensure his team bounce back with a victory.

We saw the dangers that Armenia offer on the weekend and the Scots will be wary of making the same mistakes made by Ireland, who squandered chances and failed to make their dominance count before Eduard Spertsyan's stunning long-range strike.

Clarke, though, will feel his side have more than enough quality to ensure their Nations League campaign starts the right way on Wednesday evening.

Anything less than a victory at Hampden Park will likely mean more frustration for supporters but they may well have something to cheer about.

Our prediction: Scotland 2-0 Armenia (9/2 at Bet365)

