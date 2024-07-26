Sean Dyche will hope to have his side challenging much higher up the Premier League table this season, which begins for Everton against Brighton at Goodison Park on Saturday 17th August.

The Merseysiders have got games against Coventry City, Preston North End and Roma before their curtain-raiser, but up first is the trip to Salford.

Last season was a difficult one for Saturday's hosts, who will have expected to be battling for promotion but instead found themselves scrapping to avoid dropping out of the EFL entirely.

The appointment of Karl Robinson in January was vital, and the attack-minded coach will be expected to challenge at the other end of League Two this term.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Salford v Everton on TV and online.

When is Salford v Everton?

Salford v Everton will take place on Saturday 27th July 2024.

Salford v Everton kick-off time

Salford v Everton will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Salford v Everton on?

Salford v Everton will not be shown live on TV, but it will be available to watch live online.

Check out the details below.

How to live stream Salford v Everton online

Fans in the UK will be able to tune in to Salford v Everton on EvertonTV.

You will need either a subscription or a match pass to watch the game on EvertonTV. A pass costs £8.99 per match while a subscription for the whole season comes in at £35.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after the match for all the highlights.

