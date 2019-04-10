Dean Smith’s men are all-but out of contention for an automatic promotion place but he will be hoping his side maintain their momentum in the coming games.

John McGinn has been a key cog in the Villa machine over the last month after finding the net four times and setting up two goals in his last four games.

Rotherham are fighting for their lives at the bottom of the table but a 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest last weekend has taken them to within one point of safety.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Rotherham v Aston Villa game on TV and online.

What time is the Rotherham v Aston Villa game?

Rotherham v Aston Villa will kick off at 7:45pm on Wednesday 10th April 2019.

How to watch and live stream Rotherham v Aston Villa

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football Red Button.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the Sky Sports app.

Unfortunately, events on the Sky Sports Red Button are not available on NOW TV

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Villa have stormed onto the play-off scene after a largely underwhelming start to the 2018/19 campaign.

Goals are flying in from stars across the pitch while their dramatic injury-time winner(s) against Sheffield Wednesday last week will have confidence sky-high.

Rotherham bounced back from a 6-1 mauling by Derby with that win over Forest, but they may not be able to withstand an onslaught from Villa.

Prediction: Rotherham 1-3 Aston Villa

