Mourinho managed Alonso at Real Madrid from 2010-2013 as they went on to win La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup.

Roma host Bayer Leverkusen in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final clash on Thursday night as we see a master v apprentice battle between Jose Mourinho and Xabi Alonso.

Roma, who won the Europa Conference League last season, have impressed in spells this campaign but they find themselves seventh in Serie A and five points off the top four, meaning their best route to Champions League football for next season could be by winning the Europa League.

Bayer Leverkusen have looked solid under Alonso. They're sixth in the Bundesliga and eight points off the top four.

Alonso, who has been linked with the Tottenham job, won 41 per cent of his games when in charge of Real Sociedad B but he's improved his winning percentage to 53 per cent since joining Bayer Leverkusen last October.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Roma v Bayer Leverkusen on TV and online.

When is Roma v Bayer Leverkusen?

Roma v Bayer Leverkusen will take place on Thursday 11th May 2023.

Roma v Bayer Leverkusen kick-off time

Roma v Bayer Leverkusen will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Roma v Bayer Leverkusen on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 7:45pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Roma v Bayer Leverkusen online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

