Stephen Kenny has remained in his post and appears to have finally steered the ship into calmer waters following just one defeat in Ireland's last 11 matches.

Republic of Ireland are enjoying solid form as they continue to rebuild following World Cup qualification disappointment.

Ireland's last two home games have ended in draws with Portugal and, most recently, Belgium, proving they are a growing entity despite not featuring in Qatar this year.

A string of dismal defeats in 2020 steadily turned into draws last year, and those draws are becoming wins with increased frequency, offering shoots of optimism for the future of Irish football.

Lithuania are among the smallest nations in UEFA's stable of teams. Their most recent outing last week saw them defeat San Marino 2-1. Yes, San Marino found a way in.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Republic of Ireland v Lithuania on TV and online.

When is Republic of Ireland v Lithuania?

Republic of Ireland v Lithuania will take place on Tuesday 29th March 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Republic of Ireland v Lithuania will kick off at 7:45pm.

World Cup qualifiers draw to a close this week including Portugal v North Macedonia for a place at Qatar 2022.

What TV channel is Republic of Ireland v Lithuania on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Arena from 7:40pm.

How to live stream Republic of Ireland v Lithuania online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Republic of Ireland v Lithuania team news

Republic of Ireland predicted XI: Kelleher; Dunne, O'Shea, Collins; Doherty, Browne, Sykes, Manning; Ogbene, Parrott, Keane

Lithuania predicted XI: Bartkus; Vaitkunas, Satkus, L. Klimavicius, Baravykas; Megelaitis; Kazlauskas, Slivka, Cernych, Novikovas; A Klimavicius

Republic of Ireland v Lithuania odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Republic of Ireland (1/4) Draw (15/4) Lithuania (9/1)*

Our prediction: Republic of Ireland v Lithuania

Ireland may not have a lot to play for in 2022, but Kenny will be determined to keep the wins flowing, regardless of opposition.

You can only beat whoever is in front of you but, all too often, Ireland fail to accomplish that.

If they are serious about performing in the Nations League and Euro 2024, these are the games they need to put beyond doubt.

Our prediction: Republic of Ireland 2-0 Lithuania (9/2 at Bet365)

