Chelsea sit top of Group E and are yet to concede a goal after three games, with seven to their name in the other direction.

Frank Lampard will be delighted with his team's new-found defensive steel and will be determined to sew up the group as early as possible.

The Blues beat Rennes 3-0 in the reverse fixtures and will hope to apply similar pressure, even if Lampard does choose to rotate his XI in the wake of a busy international break and more European clashes to come.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Rennes v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Rennes v Chelsea on TV?

Rennes v Chelsea will take place on Tuesday 24th November 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Rennes v Chelsea will kick off at 5:55pm.

What TV channel is Rennes v Chelsea on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 5:15pm.

How to live stream Rennes v Chelsea online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Rennes v Chelsea team news

Rennes: Dalbert is suspended after being sent off in the reverse fixture, while Rennes are without four players through injury including M'Baye Niang and Daniele Rugani.

Steven N'Zonzi is likely to start while Eduardo Camavinga is set for a return to the side after recovering from an injury issue.

Chelsea: Kai Havertz is back in the frame after completing his COVID-19 isolation period, while Thiago Silva is set for a return after missing the weekend win over Newcastle.

Christian Pulisic is out of this one with a hamstring issue but is likely to return to the fold by the end of this intense few weeks of European action.

Our prediction: Rennes v Chelsea

Chelsea look like a well-balanced unit right now, players know their roles, Thiago Silva's rotation schedule is working and the goals are coming for Timo Werner.

Hakim Ziyech has shown Premier League rivals the damage he can deal and will hope for another big display, while Havertz is the last of the summer signings yet to truly hit the heights.

This is a big chance for several squad players to rack up a few minutes and stake their claim for a starting spot in the XI against opponents who will be up against it from the first whistle.

Our prediction: Rennes 0-2 Chelsea

