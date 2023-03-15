Jurgen Klopp's men are 5-2 down from the first leg at Anfield, which saw Liverpool blow a 2-0 lead and capitulate against last year's Champions League winners.

Liverpool know they need to pull off another Istanbul-style Champions League miracle against Real Madrid if they are to book their place in the quarter-finals.

However, if any side can turn the deficit around, it's Liverpool. The Reds came from 3-0 down in the 2005 final in Istanbul against AC Milan to win on penalties and they also turned around Barcelona's three-goal lead in the semi-finals at Anfield in 2019.

While Liverpool will have slight hope of pulling off the unexpected, they face the savvy Real Madrid, who have seen it all in the Champions League.

They beat the Reds 1-0 in the final last season to secure their 14th European Cup/Champions League success and their fifth triumph since 2014.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Real Madrid v Liverpool.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is Real Madrid v Liverpool?

Real Madrid v Liverpool will kick off at 8pm on Wednesday 15th March 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Real Madrid v Liverpool team news

Real Madrid predicted line-up: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Nacho; Modric, Kroos, Tchouameni; Valverde, Vinicius Jr, Benzema.

Liverpool predicted line-up: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Keita; Salah, Gakpo, Jota; Nunez.

Real Madrid v Liverpool prediction

Liverpool need to attack on Wednesday night and that could lead to them netting a couple of times – however, they will also be open at the back against Real Madrid's free-flowing attack.

We should be in for goals in Madrid but we're siding with another narrow Real win to book their place in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Our prediction: Real Madrid 3-2 Liverpool (20/1 at bet365)

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Real Madrid v Liverpool odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Real Madrid (5/4) Draw (3/1) Liverpool (9/5)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.