The two fierce rivals are locked level on 22 points after eight games in La Liga – though Barca's outstanding defensive record (just one goal conceded in the league this term) means they're currently in possession of top spot on goal difference.

The Santiago Bernabeu will be the venue for the first El Clasico of the 2022/23 season as Barcelona host Real Madrid on Sunday.

All is not well for the visitors, however, who are on the verge of missing out on the Champions League knock-out stages after their midweek draw against Inter Milan.

Sunday's El Clasico will give Xavi's side the perfect opportunity to bounce back after their recent European disappointment and they certainly enjoyed their last trip to the Bernabeu, which saw them run out 4-0 winners in March.

The Real Madrid players and fans will both be hunting for some revenge after that embarrassment and can take confidence from what has been an encouraging start to the season – both domestically and in Europe.

With 10 points from four games, they look set to win their Champions League group and reach the knock-out stages and will hope to carry some of that momentum into Sunday's clash.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Real Madrid v Barcelona on TV and online.

For more football features check out: Best players in the Premier League 2022 | Best football players in the world 2022

When is Real Madrid v Barcelona?

Real Madrid v Barcelona will take place on Sunday 16th October 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Real Madrid v Barcelona will kick off at 3:15pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this weekend, including Liverpool v Man City.

Real Madrid v Barcelona team news

Real Madrid predicted XI: Lunin; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Kroos, Tchouaméni, Modric; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius Jr

Barcelona predicted XI: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Garcia, Balde; Gavi, Busquets, Pedri; Fati, Lewandowski, Dembele

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2022?

What TV channel is Real Madrid v Barcelona?

The game will be shown live on Premier Sports 1 from 3pm.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to live stream Real Madrid v Barcelona online

Premier Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the website or Premier Player app.

Real Madrid v Barcelona odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Real Madrid (5/4) Draw (13/5) Barcelona (21/10)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

More like this

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Real Madrid v Barcelona

Sunday's El Clasico is mouthwateringly well set up – with Real Madrid and Barcelona level on points at the top of La Liga and the only two unbeaten teams left in the division.

Xavi's side boast a near-perfect defensive record in league games this term but that is going to be seriously tested by their hosts and it would not be a surprise to see a fair few goals given the derby atmosphere and the attacking players involved.

Barca will be desperate to get back to winning ways after their frustrating draw in the Champions League but Carlo Ancelotti's team may just edge this one.

Our prediction: Real Madrid 3-2 Barcelona (20/1 at bet365)

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.