Boss Santiago Solari will know the Champions League arguably offers the best chance to salvage what has been a dismal season for Real Madrid.

The Spanish giants managed to overcome Ajax in the first leg but not without difficulty.

Erik ten Hag’s team produced a gutsy performance to outplay Real Madrid but they were left furious after a goal was controversially disallowed by VAR.

This is Ajax’s first Champions League knockout round tie in 13 years and they’ll be hoping to upset the odds at the Bernabeu.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Real Madrid v Ajax game on TV and online.

What time is the Real Madrid v Ajax game?

Real Madrid v Ajax will kick off at 8:00pm (UK time) on Tuesday 4th March 2019.

How to watch and live stream Real Madrid v Ajax

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 with coverage starting at 7:45pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Real Madrid have been wildly unpredictable this season.

There’s every chance they could click into gear and show the type of form that has led to three consecutive Champions League trophies. Equally, they could be left shell-shocked by an exciting, young Ajax team.

It will be a nervous night in the Spanish capital but their home advantage and savvy key players may just be enough to see Real Madrid squeeze into the next round.

Prediction: Real Madrid 1-1 Ajax

