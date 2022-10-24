Graham Potter's men travel to Austria on the back of their 1-1 draw against Manchester United in the Premier League. Chelsea thought they'd snatched all three points after Jorginho's penalty, but Casemiro's header in the 94th minute meant the points were shared.

Chelsea can book their place in the Champions League knockout stages with a victory against Red Bull Salzburg on Tuesday night.

The Blues remain unbeaten under Potter and they've impressed in the Champions League, with their last two appearances against AC Milan seeing them win by an aggregate score of 5-0.

Salzburg are yet to taste defeat in the Champions League this campaign, although they've only won one of their four games, drawing the other three.

They're a dynamic side with a lot of young, attacking talent. They haven't lost at home since 2020, so Chelsea will have to be on their game to progress into the knockout stages.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch RB Salzburg v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is RB Salzburg v Chelsea?

RB Salzburg v Chelsea will take place on Tuesday 25th October 2022.

What time is kick-off?

RB Salzburg v Chelsea will kick off at 5:45pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Champions League TV schedule this week including Ajax v Liverpool.

What TV channel is RB Salzburg v Chelsea on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 4 from 5pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream RB Salzburg v Chelsea online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

RB Salzburg v Chelsea team news

RB Salzburg predicted XI: Kohn; Dedic, Solet, Pavlovic, Ulmer; Kjaergaard, Gourna-Douath, Seiwald; Sucic; Okafor, Sesko.

Chelsea predicted XI: Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Silva, Chilwell; Gallagher, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek; Mount, Havertz, Sterling.

RB Salzburg v Chelsea odds

Our prediction: RB Salzburg v Chelsea

Manchester United's goal at Stamford Bridge on Saturday ended Chelsea's five-game run of keeping a clean sheet.

Potter made a tactical change in the first half at the weekend, with United getting the better of the Blues, but Chelsea shouldn't have as many problems against Salzburg.

Chelsea should have more than enough to see off the Austrian side, despite their impressive home record.

Our prediction: RB Salzburg 1-2 Chelsea (15/2 at bet365)

