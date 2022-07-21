The Reds followed up their defeat to Man United with a reassuring 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace in Singapore, thanks to goals from Jordan Henderson and Mo Salah, and up next they have the first of two games during their training camp in Austria.

Liverpool are back in Europe as they look to ramp up their preparations for the 2022/23 Premier League season.

Jurgen Klopp's side will take on RB Salzburg in Salzburg just before flying back to Liverpool but first they head to the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig for a chance to measure themselves against Champions League opposition.

2021/22 was a historic season for RB Leipzig, who won their first bit of major silverware by beating SC Freiburg on penalties in the DFB-Pokal final, and ensured they would be returning to Europe's premier competition with a fourth-place finish in the Bundesliga.

With Liverpool's season-opener against Fulham fast approaching, Klopp will be keen to make the most of an opportunity to gauge his side's progress against a quality European opponent.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch When is RB Leipzig v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is RB Leipzig v Liverpool?

RB Leipzig v Liverpool will take place on Thursday 21st July 2022 at the Red Bull Stadium in Leipzig.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

RB Leipzig v Liverpool will kick off at 6:15pm.

There's plenty of pre-season action coming up this month. Check out our full Liverpool guide for all the details about the Reds' upcoming fixtures.

What TV channel is RB Leipzig v Liverpool on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game on LFCTV from 5:45pm.

The whole of Liverpool's pre-season schedule will be broadcast on LFCTV, which can be accessed via SKY TV (Sky channel 434) and Virgin Media (Virgin channel 544).

Supporters will need a subscription to access LFCTV on TV and online, which is £7 per month.

How to live stream RB Leipzig v Liverpool online

You can also live stream the match on LFCTV Go using a range of devices including laptops, smartphones, and tablets.

