Both Glasgow clubs have achieved the feat seven times – widely recognised as the most among any clubs in the men's professional game – and the Bhoys have another in their sights in 2022/23.

Rangers and Celtic do battle at Hampden Park on Sunday as the hosts look to end their Old Firm rivals' chances of a historic eighth domestic treble.

Ange Postecoglou's side beat Rangers in the final of the League Cup in February and can clinch the SPFL title early next month due to their 13-point lead at the top, which means the Scottish Cup is the only bit of domestic silverware not yet in their grasp.

With Falkirk and Livingstone facing off in this weekend's other semi-final, whoever triumphs in the latest Old Firm derby will head into June's final as significant favourites.

That fact and the looming prospect of a record eighth domestic treble for Celtic should mean the stakes are even higher than usual in Sunday's Old Firm.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Rangers v Celtic on TV and online.

When is Rangers v Celtic?

Rangers v Celtic will take place on Sunday 30th April 2023.

Rangers v Celtic kick-off time

Rangers v Celtic will kick off at 1:30pm.

What TV channel is Rangers v Celtic on?

You can watch the game live on Viaplay Sports 1, formerly Premier Sports, from 12:30pm. Viaplay Sports can be added to new and existed Virgin Media and Sky TV packages with a monthly or annual subscription.

How to live stream Rangers v Celtic online

Viaplay customers can live stream the game on a variety of devices including most smart TVs, smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Listen to Rangers v Celtic on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Scotland.

BBC Radio Scotland is available on DAB radio, FM 92.5–94.7, and AM 810 kHz or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio Scotland online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Rangers v Celtic odds

