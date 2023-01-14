Steven Gerrard's former assistant is unbeaten in six games since taking charge of the Light Blues, including the dramatic 3-2 defeat of Aberdeen before Christmas in which Scott Arfield bagged a brace at the death.

Michael Beale will attempt to steer Rangers into the Scottish League Cup final just two months into his Ibrox reign.

Rangers last lifted the Scottish League Cup in 2011 - before their demotion to the fourth tier - and reaching the final for the first time since 2020 would boost the growing sense of momentum under Beale.

Aberdeen, the third most successful team in Scottish League Cup history behind the Old Firm, are enjoying a promising season in Jim Goodwin's first full campaign in the dugout.

The Dons are winless against Rangers in 13 meetings, however, and will need to overcome recent history if they are to reach the final for the first time since 2019.

When is Rangers v Aberdeen?

Rangers v Aberdeen will take place on Sunday 15th January 2023.

Rangers v Aberdeen kick-off time

Rangers v Aberdeen will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Rangers v Aberdeen on?

You can watch the game live on Viaplay Sports 1, formerly Premier Sports, from 2:30pm. Viaplay Sports can be added to new and existed Virgin Media and Sky TV packages with a monthly or annual subscription.

How to live stream Rangers v Aberdeen online

Viaplay customers can live stream the game on a variety of devices including most smart TVs, smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Rangers v Aberdeen odds

Rangers (11/20) Draw (16/5) Aberdeen (9/2)

