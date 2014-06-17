But fear not Mr Neville. If you fancy a day off, there’s another Phil Neville waiting in the wings for the job.

Introducing radiator salesman Phil Neville from Suffolk.

He scooped the Twitter handle @philneville when he joined and as a result found himself inundated with tweets that were meant for the football pundit. TV’s Phil Neville actually runs under the less obvious handle @fizzer18 (although he does have the handy blue tick to prove he’s the real deal and the name alongside reads Philip Neville).

More like this

Radiator salesman Neville told the Guardian he had actually received thousands of tweets and that “Some of it wasn’t very nice at all”.

Not that that’s put him off the idea of a job swap. In fact, the radiator salesman has offered up his services for this Thursday’s England game.

Advertisement

We're just waiting for the BBC to come back to him on that.