What channel is QPR v Sunderland Carabao Cup match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Sunderland is the last remaining team outside of the Premier League and Championship as the fourth round of Carabao Cup matches kicks off this weekend.

The League One table-toppers face Championship unit QPR in a big test of their credentials following a bright start to the season in 2021/22.

Lee Johnson’s Black Cats have stepped up a gear this term, talisman Ross Stewart leading the line superbly so far with plenty of assistance from an exciting, youthful squad on Wearside.

Homegrown hot prospect Dan Neil has excelled this season and is among a number of youngsters who will relish the chance to test their mettle against a team they hope to be facing on level terms next season.

Even if Sunderland are promoted, there’s no guarantee they will face QPR in 2022/23 with the Rs in fine fettle and currently occupying a play-off place at this early stage of the season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch QPR v Sunderland on TV and online.

When is QPR v Sunderland?

QPR v Sunderland will take place on Tuesday 26th October 2021.

What time is kick-off?

QPR v Sunderland will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are numerous Carabao Cup games taking place this week including Preston v Liverpool.

What TV channel is QPR v Sunderland on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest Carabao Cup highlights on Quest TV from 10:30pm.

How to live stream QPR v Sunderland online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Quest TV online via discovery+ as well as teams’ official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

QPR v Sunderland team news

Elliott Embleton will once again be sitting out as the last fixture of his three-match ban, following his red card during the Gillingham game.

Lynden Gooch, Frederik Alves and Alex Pritchard all returned to the Sunderland squad for the Charlton match and are expected to start here, while Aiden McGeady will likely be rested after back-to-back league games.

Sam Field and Lee Wallace remain sidelined on the QPR side due to injury, while Sam McCallum is unlikely to be risked following his hamstring injury from Saturday’s game against Peterborough.

QPR predicted XI: Dieng; Dickie, Dunne, Barbet, de Wijs; Odubajo, Ball, McCallum, Chair; Willock, Gray

Sunderland predicted XI: Burge; Cirkin, Wright, Alves, O’Nien, Neil; Pritchard, Dajaku, Gooch, O’Brien; Stewart

QPR v Sunderland odds

bet365 odds: QPR (10/11) Draw (13/5) Sunderland (3/1)*.

Our prediction: QPR v Sunderland

This should be an excellent encounter that could easily fall either way or go the distance to penalties.

Expect a strong side from both teams with the reward of a glamour tie in the fifth round sure to inspire them.

Sunderland will give this a valiant shot, but in the end, a moment of Championship magic could prove the difference in a very tight contest.

Our prediction: QPR 2-1 Sunderland (15/2 at bet365).

