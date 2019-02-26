A pair of 2-1 home victories over Swansea and Bolton mean Leeds have stayed on pace with the league leaders.

The same can’t be said for QPR who are suffering from an alarming dip in form as they slide towards the relegation places.

Steve McClaren had guided QPR into a comfortable league position after a wobbly start to his tenure.

However, the west London team now sit in 18th place and rank bottom in the Championship form table.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the QPR v Leeds game on TV and online.

What time is the QPR v Leeds game?

QPR v Leeds will kick off at 7:45pm on Wednesday 26th February 2019.

How to watch and live stream QPR v Leeds

You can watch the game live on the Sky Sports Red Button.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the Sky Sports app.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Leeds have both scored and conceded in each of their last six Championship fixtures.

However, they have been boosted by goals from all over the pitch – their last five have all been scored by different players.

QPR are enduring a torrid run of form having lost their last seven Championship games.

It’s unlikely they’ll record their first league victory since Boxing Day when Leeds roll into town.

Prediction: QPR 1-3 Leeds

What are the latest odds?

At the time of writing:

QPR to win – 23/20

Draw – 12/5

Leeds to win – 9/4

Check out Betfair for all the very latest odds on QPR v Leeds.

