Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must now galvanise his injury-plagued squad for the most important game of his fledgling managerial career.

Paul Pogba is suspended and Alexis Sanchez has suffered an injury which could keep him out until May.

Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, and Ander Herrera are also among the 10-man absentee list.

The only comfort for United going into the game is that Neymar and Edinson Cavani continue to be sidelined for the hosts.

Fans will be hoping for a memorable night in Paris – but can United pull of a huge result in the French capital?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the PSG v Man Utd game on TV and online.

What time is the PSG v Man Utd game?

PSG v Man Utd will kick off at 8:00pm on Wednesday 6th March 2019.

How to watch and live stream PSG v Man Utd

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport 4K UHD.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Two fully-fit squads would provide a real test for each other.

PSG have arguably lost two bigger players than United but Solskjaer’s squad really is down to the bare bones – and Pogba is a massive loss.

United will be brave but in the pursuit of goals, they could open themselves up to an onslaught.

Prediction: PSG 2-1 Man Utd

