The star-studded hosts will be the favourites as they look to take the first steps toward finally ending their European hoodoo – having failed year after year to get their hands on the continent's most prestigious piece of silverware, despite all the millions they have spent.

A shaky start to the season gave way to some improved form ahead of the international break, while the hope is that adding the likes of Marco Asensio, Gonçalo Ramos and Ousmane Dembélé to a forward line that already includes Kylian Mbappé can help replace the departed Lionel Messi.

Dortmund, too, are adapting to life without a superstar, having sold Jude Bellingham to Real Madrid in the summer, and a win away against PSG would be the perfect way to show that, even without the Englishman pulling the strings, they remain a threat.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch PSG v Dortmund on TV and online.

When is PSG v Dortmund?

PSG v Dortmund will take place on Tuesday 19th September 2023.

PSG v Dortmund kick-off time

PSG v Dortmund will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is PSG v Dortmund on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 3 from 7:45pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month, which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream PSG v Dortmund online

You can watch the match with a discovery+ Premium monthly pass, which includes TNT Sport, without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the TNT Sports website or TNT Sports app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

PSG v Dortmund odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: PSG (8/13) Draw (3/1) Dortmund (17/4)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

