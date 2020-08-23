Hot favourites Bayern Munich have been relentless during the lockdown Champions League fixtures. They romped to a 4-1 victory over Chelsea, an 8-2 dismantling of Barcelona and a 3-0 crushing of Lyon to earn their place in the final.

Robert Lewandowski has bagged 15 goals in nine European games this season to blow away the competition in the Champions League top scorers stakes, but his supporting cast have been just as impressive behind closed doors.

Similar can be said for Neymar and Kylian Mbappe at PSG. They may be the main men on paper, but the third member of their attacking trio, Angel Di Maria, has stolen the show for the Ligue 1 giants in the competition.

They have triumphed over goal-happy Atalanta and a fresh RB Leipzig unit to reach the final showdown, but which side will hold their nerve as the Champions League draws to a close?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the PSG v Bayern Munich game on TV and online.

When is PSG v Bayern Munich on TV?

PSG v Bayern Munich will take place on Sunday 23rd August.

The game will be the last of the elongated 2019/20 campaign, with the Premier League 2020/21 fixtures just announced to highlight when you can next soak up the beautiful game.

What time is kick-off?

PSG v Bayern Munich will kick off at 8pm – the match is the only one on the night, meaning you can dedicate your undivided attention to the showpiece Champions League final.

What TV channel is PSG v Bayern Munich on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream PSG v Bayern Munich online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

PSG v Bayern Munich team news

PSG: Mbappe is a nailed-on starter for PSG after showing no negative effects of returning from injury in the previous rounds.

He will start alongside Neymar and Di Maria with Mauro Icardi consigned to the bench. Contrary to reports, no players will face suspensions after swapping shirts at the end of the Leipzig game, allegedly going against UEFA coronavirus safety protocol.

No.1 keeper Keylor Navas missed the semi-finals with a hamstring issue. Usually the word 'hamstring' is synonymous with 'three weeks out' but reports in France suggest it was a minor problem and he should return for the final in place of Sergio Rico.

Bayern Munich: Philippe Coutinho has given Hansi Flick a major headache ahead of the final. He bagged two goals and an assist against parent club Barcelona in the quarters, and looked very promising against Lyon – scoring an offside goal – from the bench. He could force his way into the XI.

Jerome Boateng was replaced by Niklas Sule at half-time in the semi-finals due to a muscular problem, but he is expected to be fit to start the final.

Bayern have no suspended players going into the game.

Our prediction: PSG v Bayern Munich

Well, this is probably the closest thing to a curse you'll read all day but there are so many goals to be scored in this one.

Anyone who has watched both teams during their lockdown Champions League fixtures will know neither side is airtight.

For all Munich's dominance, they still conceded twice to a disjointed Barcelona team and Lyon should have found the net a couple of times in the opening stages of the semi-finals.

PSG haven't had to contend with great surges of attacking power so far, but their front three are not required to track back as often, potentially opening up gaps for Gnabry to wriggle through.

Eyebrow-raising defences aside, both teams boast a ridiculous crop of attackers and will not hold back trying to exploit each other's weaknesses.

Logic suggests a goal-fest, and while finals are usually far more cagey than standard encounters, expect both teams to play to their strengths here. Attack, attack, attack.

Our prediction: PSG 2-3 Bayern Munich

