However, two defeats in Leeds’ last three games have rocked the club going into the final hurdles.

Fellow promotion contenders Sheffield United beat Leeds in March before relegation battlers Birmingham recorded a shock win over Marcelo Bielsa’s men at the weekend.

Preston had turned themselves into play-off spot dark horses but back-to-back defeats may have been fatal to their chances.

Alex Neil’s side know that a defeat to Leeds will all-but extinguish their hopes, and will approach the game hungry for points.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Preston v Leeds game on TV and online.

What time is the Preston v Leeds game?

Preston v Leeds will kick off at 7:45pm on Tuesday 9th April 2019.

How to watch and live stream Preston v Leeds

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Action from 7:40pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

One more slip for Leeds could be fatal for their chances of automatic promotion.

They will dominate the ball once again, but how effective they are in possession is an entirely different matter.

Patrick Bamford has missed glorious opportunities in recent games and simply must turn up if he is selected once again.

Prediction: Preston 1-2 Leeds

