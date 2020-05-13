But what do you think? There are plenty of schools of thought. Some believe it the Premier League should be brought back to raise the nation's spirits despite health risks, others believe no amount of precautions can provide players with the safety they need to operate.

Of course, those of a Liverpool persuasion may be desperate to return to inevitably claim the trophy, while relegation candidates will be determined for the 'null and void' proclamation.

Leave your allegiances at the door, and vote in our poll below – should the Premier League return in June?

Come back soon for the results once you've have your say...

In the meantime, German football resumes this weekend with a full round of games from the Bundesliga.

BT Sport are broadcasting every single game live across their TV channels and online platforms, so if you can't wait for the Premier League to come back, check out our guide to Bundesliga fixtures on TV this weekend.