Several football matches went ahead following the announcement of the Queen's passing, with a minute's silence held, however some games on Friday have now been postponed.

Sporting events across the nation are in doubt this weekend following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.

Officials met ahead of the weekend and have determined what will happen to the full slate of fixtures across the Premier League and English Football League.

RadioTimes.com brings you the latest updates on the status of Premier League matches this weekend.

Will Premier League matches be cancelled this weekend?

All football fixtures have been cancelled this weekend as a mark of respect for Queen Elizabeth II.

The Premier League said: "At a meeting this morning, Premier League clubs paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"To honour her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a mark of respect, this weekend’s Premier League match round will be postponed, including Monday evening’s game."

Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters said: “We and our clubs would like to pay tribute to Her Majesty’s long and unwavering service to our country.

"As our longest-serving monarch, she has been an inspiration and leaves behind an incredible legacy following a life of dedication.

"This is a tremendously sad time for not just the nation, but also for the millions of people around the world who admired her, and we join together with all those in mourning her passing.

"Further updates regarding Premier League fixtures during the period of mourning will be provided in due course."

The EFL said: "Further to discussions on Friday morning it has been determined that all EFL fixtures from 9-10th September will be postponed as a mark of respect by the National Sport to the passing of HRH Queen Elizabeth II.

"This is aligned with the approach that the Premier League and the FA will take with their competitions this weekend.

"Further information, in respect of how football, Clubs and their supporters will commemorate Her Majesty’s reign will be confirmed at an appropriate point.

"Details regarding rearranged games will be announced in due course."

Earlier in the day, a statement from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport read: "There is no obligation to cancel or postpone events and sporting fixtures, or close entertainment venues during the National Mourning period. This is at the discretion of individual organisations.

"As a mark of respect, organisations might wish to consider cancelling or postponing events or closing venues on the day of the State Funeral. They are under no obligation to do so and this is entirely at the discretion of individual organisations."

In essence, the Government said the Premier League itself had to decide whether or not to cancel games this weekend.

Further announcements are expected in the days to come with regards to fixtures during the 10-day period of National Mourning and on the day of the Queen's funeral.

Premier League fixtures cancelled this weekend

Saturday 10th September

Fulham v Chelsea (12:30pm)

Bournemouth v Brighton (3pm)

Leicester v Aston Villa (3pm)

Liverpool v Wolves (3pm)

Southampton v Brentford (3pm)

Man City v Tottenham (3pm)

Sunday 11th September

Arsenal v Everton (2pm)

West Ham v Newcastle (2pm)

Crystal Palace v Man Utd (4:30pm)

Advertisement

For the latest scheduling updates, visit our TV Guide.