Premier League football: Manchester United v Swansea City preview
New Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal gets his first taste of life in the Premier League
Premier League football: Manchester United v Swansea City, Saturday 12pm BT Sport 1 (kick-off 12.45pm)
Much has been written about Louis van Gaal's tough – even arrogant – approach to man management, but now it's time for his players to do the talking as Man Utd open the new season against Swansea City at Old Trafford.
With Ajax, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and the Dutch national side on his CV, van Gaal's managerial pedigree is second to none. And, despite last season's hiccups, you'd be brave to best against a United win today.
It's a new era for Wayne Rooney too, club captain for the first time following Nemanja Vidic's transfer to Inter Milan. He appears to be responding well to the faith placed in him by van Gaal, and the fact that there hasn't been another summer of speculation about his future can only be positive for both the player and Man Utd.
Swansea, meanwhile, have lost their way somewhat after the early daring of previous manager Michael Laudrup, but with Garry Monk secure in his position the Welsh faithful will hope for at least a statement of intent in their opening game.