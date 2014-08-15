With Ajax, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and the Dutch national side on his CV, van Gaal's managerial pedigree is second to none. And, despite last season's hiccups, you'd be brave to best against a United win today.

It's a new era for Wayne Rooney too, club captain for the first time following Nemanja Vidic's transfer to Inter Milan. He appears to be responding well to the faith placed in him by van Gaal, and the fact that there hasn't been another summer of speculation about his future can only be positive for both the player and Man Utd.

Advertisement

Swansea, meanwhile, have lost their way somewhat after the early daring of previous manager Michael Laudrup, but with Garry Monk secure in his position the Welsh faithful will hope for at least a statement of intent in their opening game.