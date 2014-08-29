Arsene Wenger’s side dropped points against Everton last weekend, but could have come away from Goodison Park empty-handed had it not been for a late comeback which saw goals from Aaron Ramsey and Olivier Giroud rescue the Gunners from a 2-0 deficit.

With Chelsea and Manchester City taking maximum points from their opening games, Arsenal will hope they can stake their claim with victory over Premier League newbies Leicester City.

Leicester topped the Championship table with 102 points last season and, although they have only managed one top-flight point so far, the players are showing manager Nigel Pearson promising signs.

The Foxes introduced themselves to the Premier League with an impressive 2-2 draw with Everton and weren’t embarrassed away to Chelsea last weekend.

Arsenal are yet to sign a replacement for injured striker Giroud, who is out until January, but would have taken great encouragement from Alexis Sanchez’s performance in mid-week. The Chilean forward switched from his usual wing position to Giroud’s central role and scored the only goal of the game.

Arsene Wenger has never been defeated in his 15 meetings with Leicester and, despite suffering the loss of his main striker, he’ll be confident to make it 16.