If Palace's future looks bleak, things couldn't appear rosier for their London rivals this late summer's evening. The FA Cup champions blew away league holders Manchester City in the Community Shield: goals from Santi Cazorla, Aaron Ramsey and Olivier Giroud were coupled with several stampeding runs from new signing Alexis Sanchez.

It will be a long campaign, of course, and the Gunners have fallen short int he past thanks to injuries and lack of squad depth before. Thomas Vermaelen is gone and the centre back pairing of Per Mertesacker and Laurent Koscielny can't be expected to play all season long.

Add another defender, though, and Arsenal have the right to expect more than just another top four finish.